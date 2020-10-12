Ely is buzzing with lots of construction, road projects, and now, a new business that is coming to Aultman street.

CMC Tire will soon open its doors in Ely, Nevada on November 1, 2020. The company announced last week that they purchased Gale Oil and Tire and are proud to continue Gale Oil’s 41 year history in Central Nevada. Gale Oil closed it’s doors earlier this year in August after owner Lance Gale passed away.

The store is undergoing an extensive remodel. The parking lot area and house that sat on the corner of the previous Gale Oil location has been cleared for the new business.

CMC stands for Commercial, Mining and Construction. The company currently has two stores in Nevada, one in Sparks, and the other in North Las Vegas, in addition to 3 store locations in St. George, Salina and Cedar City, Utah.

A family owned and managed company that opened its first store in July of 2014, pride themselves in keeping a large inventory of new and used construction and mining tires , a wide variety of brands and sizes to accommodate any tractor/trailer tire need, and a fleet of over 40 service trucks, and cover a 300 miles radius around each store location.