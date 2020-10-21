John Steve Demos (Johnny)- husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, athlete, golfer, veteran and one of the most popular guy’s in White Pine County – died October 16, 2020. He was 92 years old.

John was born September 18, 1928 in Ely, Nevada. A first generation Nevadan, John was born to his Greek immigrant parents Steve and Diana Demos. He was raised in McGill, among a community of families known as “Greektown,” where he made many of the life- long friends who shared his belief that White Pine County, Nevada was heaven on earth.

John was a superb athlete, playing baseball, football, basketball, and running track for White Pine High. He was also a proud member of McGill’s 1947 American Legion State Championship Baseball Team. His athletic traits became especially evident when he took up the game of golf later in life.

John graduated from White Pine High School in 1947. Immediately after high school, John enlisted in the United States Army with a number of his high school friends, and he reported to Fort Ord, California for basic training. After basic training, John was stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky for a short period of time before he was transferred back to Fort Ord. He was honorably discharged in November 1948.

In 1951, he married the love of his life, Aileen Bybee. Together they built a full and happy life in Ely with their children, Diana, Sherry, Joni Marie and Stephanie. John never had a fake bone in his body. He showed kindness and respect to everyone he met and had a knack for making everyone feel special. He worked at Hyland Motor Chevrolet Dealership as the Parts Manager for 20 years and then in 1973 he made the decision to sell cars and went to work at Junction Motor. His warm and friendly personality and his love for interacting with customers and genuine interest in helping them was the perfect fit and made for a wonderful career. He retired in 1990 at the age of 62.

He spent his retirement years playing golf with his many friends, taking trips with Aileen and their friends and, ultimately, spending time with his grown children and many grandchildren. John was consistently loving, supportive and a beloved example of a strong, honorable man. In fact to honor this impeccable born and raised guy, John was chosen to be the Grand Marshal of the 2015 4thof July festivities in White Pine County. This was a wonderful time to showcase the Demos Clan in the annual parade and the love this family had for their beloved patriarch.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Diana, his beloved wife of 55 years, Aileen Bybee Demos. He is survived by his four children and forty-one grandchildren: Diana Merica, Sherry (Doug) Holman, Joni Marie Demos all of Las Vegas Nevada and a daughter Stephanie (Brad) Bauman of Winnemucca Nevada. He has twelve grandchildren Kim (Dave) Hagans, Scott (Amber) O’Flaherty, Heidi (Steve) Moscorelli, Eric (Jessica) Colvin, Ryan (Melony) O’Flaherty, Daniel Demos Colvin, Jonica Demos, Kayla (Taylor) Haywood, Elsie (Jesse) Neilson, Karlee Adams, Alex Miller, and Jakob Bauman. He has twenty-four great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Marge Hart of Dana Point, Ca. and brother Gerry Collis of Bakersfield, Ca.

At a later date, a celebration of John’s life will be held in Ely for his family and friends to gather and reminisce about the good times with Johnny and the wonderful influence he has had on so many people from that beautiful place in the mountains, called White Pine County, that Johnny Demos called home for 92 years.