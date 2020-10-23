Breaking News

A body discovered near Indian Springs, Nevada on October 21, 2020 has been positively identified as Tiffany Booth. Dental records confirmed it is Booths body. The family was notified late this evening.

Booth was reported missing by her mother, Judy Booth on October 5, 2020. Judy reported that she had not heard from her daughter Tiffany since October 2, 2020, and that was via a text message.

Judy reported that Tiffany sent her a text that said her and her boyfriend Eduardo Clemente had decided to take a day trip to Boulder City. Tiffany’s car was later discovered abandoned in Ely, on October 8, with the license plates removed.