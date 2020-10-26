Clyde Russell Drake, Beloved Husband, Brother, Dad, and Grandpa lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, October 25th, 2020.

Clyde was born on May 15th, 1941 in Justiceburg, Texas to Clyde R. Drake Sr. and Lucille Cain. He moved to Nevada in 1964 where he soon met the love of his life, Ruth. Together they had 3 children, Kathy, Russell and Randy.

Clyde was a pillar of the community; everybody knew him; from carpet installing, working at Kennecott to then becoming a deputy of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. He was also Safety Coordinator at Amselco and Mt. Hamilton Mines. His last employment before retiring was at the White Pine County Court House as Bailiff.

Clyde had so many hobbies and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. He created his own woodworking business. He could create anything out of a piece of wood. Later on, he became a skilled target shooter and mastered hitting the bullseye at 1 mile. He also enjoyed reloading, hunting and fishing but his favorite was coyote hunting. He finally drew a bull elk tag at 70 years old which was a lifelong dream of his. He was a Benefactor member of the NRA and an avid gun collector. Clyde was also a certified weapons instructor. He also had a passion for old cars and tractors. Before Clyde got sick, on a sunny summer day, you would see him cruising main street in his 47′ ford that him and his son restored from the ground up. Clyde had a lot of stories; you would often find him telling these stories and life experiences to his kids and grandkids. He always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth. Children; Kathy (Bert),Russell (Shasta), Randy (Brandy). Grandkids: Nikki (Rex), Aaron, Shelby(Becca), Dillon, Easton (Kamrin), Tosha, and Trevon. Great Grandkids; Lola, Bailee, Parker, and KayLeah and several nieces and nephews. Siblings; Chrissy (Gary), Jimmy. Clyde is preceded in death by his Dad, Clyde R Drake Sr; Mother, Lucille Cain; Step-Dad, FB Hicks; Grandson, Kody.

Clyde was adored and loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Grave Side Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28th @ 1pm at the Ely Cemetery.