The question of whether Trick or Treat the Streets was still going to take place has been a topic of conversation for several weeks now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought cancellations to several activities and events throughout the year. This year’s event will still take place but with several changes to the event.

The Bristlecone Convention Center will not be open for trick or treaters due to the Governor’s directive on large gatherings or indoor and outdoor events. Instead trick or treaters will be trick or treating at the list of local businesses who will be handing out candy.

Most businesses will have a station outside of their stores, hotels, or offices to pass out candy. Some may have children enter the business, but gloves and face masks will be worn by those who are passing out candy.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1pm-5pm.

Below is a list of all businesses who are participating this year:

White Pine Aquatic Center 1111 Veterans Blvd.

McDonald’s 1695 Great Basin Blvd.

Ridley’s Family Market. 1689 Great Basin Blvd.

La Quinta Inn & Suites 1591 Great Basin Blvd

Southfork Hardware 1201 Great Basin Blvd.

Ramada/Copper Queen 805 Great Basin Blvd.

Bristlecone Motel. 700 Avenue I

Washington Federal Bank 725 Great Basin Blvd.

Party Train Express 1144 E. Aultman St.

Bristlecone Apartments. 1650 Ave. F

Cruise In Auto 1603 Aultman St.

Desert Rose Ceramics & Crafts. 1676 Aultman St

and H&R Block

Sportsworld 1500 Aultman St.

Waggin’ Tails. 1250 Aultman St.

Nardi’s Family Restaurant 1204 Aultman St.

Boys & Girls Club 8th Street (Side of Middle School)

Kandy’s Let’s Print 766 Aultman St.

Rack’s Bar & Grill 753 Aultman St.

Club Rio 735 Aultman St.

Steptoe Valley High School 700 Aultman St.

Verizon Wireless 705 Aultman St, Suite 2

Elysium Salon 705 Aultman St, Suite 4

White Pine Chamber of Commerce 636 Aultman St

Bristlecone Convention Center 150 6th Street

First National Bank 595 Aultman St.

The CUP. 566 Aultman St.

KDSS Radio Station. 466 Aultman St.

Farmers Insurance. 463 Aultman St.

Creative Touch Salon 448 Aultman St.

Garnet Mercantile/Art Bank. 363 Aultman St.

Wilson Bates Furniture Store 349 Aultman St.

This & That 321 Aultman St.

Ms. Viv’s School of Dance. 309 Aultman St.

Taproot. 301 Aultman St.

KRM Auto Repair. 295 Aultman St.

JW Electric. 90 Aultman St.

Experience Escapes 409 Murry St.

The following businesses will be located outside the White Pine County Library weather permitting at 950 Campton: White Pine County Library White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Nevada Bank & Trust Robinson Nevada Mining Co. Greater Nevada Credit Union. Genesis Hotel Nevada Gambling Hall Mt. Wheeler Power

If you would like to be added to the list, please contact Wayne Cameron at the White Pine Chamber of Commerce at 775-289-8877