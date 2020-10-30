

Rhonda Lee Goff Vargas, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Aunt passed away 10/26/2020 from heart failure.

She was born on February 26th 1960 in Hazelhurst, Mississippi to Ronald L Goff Sr and Mary Lee Gossett Goff. She moved to Mcgill Nevada in 1965 and started school. She graduated from White Pine High School in 1978. She moved to Ogden Utah and attended college. There she studied business. After working in Utah for a time she moved to California where she met Donald Brown and they were married in January 1986. They had a son, Craig James (CJ) in 1991. In 1994 she returned to the place that was always home to her, Ely Nevada. She lost her husband in 2004 and married Ernie Vargas in the summer of 2005 in Reno Nevada.

Rhonda loved to garden. She loved her flowers, so it was not surprise that her favorite color was green. She loved to fish and going for a ride in the mountains. Like her grandmother, she canned her vegetables that she grew in her garden and made jellies and jams. She was die-hard rock and roll, and loved to sing along with the songs. And she was very loyal to her 49ers. She loved coming from a big family and she loved her friends.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 15 years Ernie, her son CJ (Ashley) Brown, Mother Mary Goff, Sisters Willadine Polk and Ruth Ayala and Brother Ronald (Annette) Goff Jr. Mother in law Juanita. Sister in laws Teresa (Ed), Edith (Chuck), Linda and Merieda. Children (step), Edward (Samantha), Julie (Tim) and Eric. Grandchildren, Everett, Gage, Gracie and Emma. Grandchildren (Step), Beau, Ali, Nathan, Tyson, Chevelle, Stevie, Isaiah, Little Edward, Adonis, Jaci, Ezra, Cory, Alexis, Little Eric, Emma and Enna. Great Grandchildren (Step) Natalia, Senia, Michiella, Amber and Avery. Niece, Amy Adams and Nephews, Jarrod (Tina) Rino, Matthew Houghton, and Brain (Tanya) Goff. Great niece Taylor Adams and Abigail Rino and Great nephews Nathan Adams and Jarrod and Zachary Rino. And an Uncle and many Aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her Dad, Ronald Goff Sr, and Husband Donald Brown.

Rhonda was loved by so many with sweet, positive attitude. She was very giving and loyal to those she loved.

She will have a memorial service Thursday November 5th and 11:00 at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely and a luncheon immediately after at the convention center.