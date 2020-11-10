Icy road conditions and speed may be a contributing factor for the fatality on US93 Monday morning, on November 9, 20202.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash at approximately 6:47 a.m. at mile marker on US-93 near McGill.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a white Ram 1500 pickup was traveling south on US-93. A white FedEx delivery box van was traveling north on US-93. The Ram pickup, which was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions, slid on the ice and crossed over the centerline into the northbound travel lane.

The front of the Ram pickup struck the front of the FedEx delivery van head-on. Nabor Hernandez-Carrillo, a 63-year-old San Bernardino, CA resident, driver of the Ram pickup was declared deceased at the scene.

The remaining occupants of the Ram and the driver of the FedEx truck were transported by air to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.