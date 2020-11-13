Erma Lee Gamble peacefully passed away, at 86 years young, with family by her side, on November 11th, 2020. She was born to Lloyd and Fern Orris in Nysa, Oregon, on September 17th, 1935.

She has one brother, Keith Orris, and 3 sisters, Jeanie Reece, Paula Green, and Sissy Orris—all from Idaho. She married Leroy Gamble on January 6th, 1954.

She is survived by her husband Leroy Gamble of Illinois City, IL, a son Rodney (Holly) Gamble of Ely, Nv, Grandchildren, Robin (Jared) Jewell of East Peoria, IL, Wendy (Mike McMillan) Gamble of Illinois City, IL, Alyssa Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV, Kalob and Cayden Augare, Preston Gamble, Jeremy Gossett and Sara Husko all from Ely, NV. 6 great grandchildren, Hope (D.J. Mingo) Kaiser, Kaitlyn Pearson (Alex Weidenhamer), Bradley Pearson (her lil sunshine), Boo, Anna, and Ivy Gamble, all from Illinois and 2 Great-Great grandsons, Matty and Gus.

There was not a person she did not like. She was loved by all. She loved to play with the kids, crocheting, bingo and being around family. Her love for God was unimaginable.

She is preceded in death by both parents, brother and 2 sisters, as well as her grandson, Jimi Gamble.



A celebration of life will be held December 5th at 2pm at the Preston Christian Chapel in Preston Nv. A pot luck luncheon to follow please bring your favorite dish.

“No time to cry, don’t shed a tear I am with God, in spirit I am here, kept the faith, my spirit is light, I am at peace now, I fought the good fight”.