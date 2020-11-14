Commentary – Sherman Frederick

When the state’s chief law enforcement officer — the attorney general — wears his politics on his sleeve, it erodes public confidence in his ability to enforce the law.

Nothing clearer than the way AG Aaron Ford conducted himself during this election. He did everything but dress up in a cheerleader outfit and yell “sis-boom-bah.”

Then came the election and Nevada’s rules were in the spotlight. If fraud or something inappropriate took place, AG Ford’s behavior left him looking like the cat who ate the canary.

This is not a good look.

The AG office in Nevada has long been partisan. If we’re being honest, the guy who took that partisanship to new heights was Ford’s predecessor Adam Laxalt. But, instead of trying to out-do Laxalt in partisan behavior, Ford would be better off looking to the examples of, say, Dick Bryan or Bob Miller — two partisan Nevada Democrats who used the AG position to climb to higher office without creating the aura of impropriety.

I corresponded with AG Ford about this and he dismissed it as partisanship on my behalf. We do come from opposite sides of the Valley when it comes to Nevada politics. But I honestly have concern about the state’s top law enforcement office setting such a hyper-political tone, as Ford has clearly done.

I don’t want to get over my waders on fraud accusations in the last election. I don’t know if voter fraud occurred in Clark County. But some serious procedural allegations are being made.

Ford tells us that Nevadans should “rest assured” that “we have people here who know how to run fair, safe elections.” Sorry, as a Nevada newspaperman I’ve learned one lesson: Never rest assured when a Nevada sis-boom-bah politician tells you to rest assured.

The guy who posted these partisan tweets in the run-up to the election leave me wondering.

POLLSTERS MISS BIG, AGAIN

American pollsters should just close up shop after their horrible performance in the last election. Yes, weirdness abounds in 2020, but it was only five minutes ago that they predicted a big blue anti-Trump wave. Biden was going to win going away, Democrats were going to gain House seats and take over the Senate.

None of that happened. One poll published in the Washington Post only one week before the election had Biden winning Wisconsin by 17 points. 17 points? How about 1.7 points. The Washington Post should seek a refund.

ONE MORE THING

— You know you’re old when “friends with benefits” means someone who can drive at night.

And with that, I’ll pick up my knitting and let myself out. If the election went your way, congratulations. If it didn’t, please back away from the ledge. Stay safe. Mask up.

Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, a journalist-based, family-owned company dedicated to the preservation of intensely local community newspapers, such as this one. You can follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/sherm.frederick/. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)