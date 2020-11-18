Lou Kallery

Teacher. Father. Adventurer. Independent Spirit. Friend.

Louis F. Kallery, beloved former English teacher at White Pine High School, left this world on October 24, 2020. Known as Lou to most, he was born to Louis Sr. and Ethel (Kendy) in Dearborn, Michigan on September 24, 1939.

Lou’s greatest loves were obvious to all who knew him: exploring the American wilderness, literature—especially ancient Greek, motorcycles and his work as an English teacher. He worked at White Pine High School from 1977-1987, andcoordinated a program for the academically talented. In 1987, Lou settled in Washington’s Methow Valley, where he taught until his retirement in 2005.

He was the proud father of daughters Christina (Kallery) and Anna (Vintin), son-in-law Jason, son Sean, daughter-in-law Linda and grandfather to Soren (Vintin) and Quinn (Kallery, and another on the way). He is further survived by extended family and many loving friends, colleagues and former students, along with his much-adored little dog and constant companion of 15 years, Elf.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for the springtime when it can be done safely. In the meantime, those who want to share a memory of Lou may do so here:

https://cadycremationservices.com/obituaries/louis-f-kallery/