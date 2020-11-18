Randall Ballord “Randy” Allen of Livingston, Montana, died at Billings Clinic of a catastrophic brain hemorrhage on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was 50 years old.

Randy was born on September 13, 1970, in Loma Linda, California, to Nelson Allen and Peggy Bradley Allen. He was the youngest of 3 children joining his big sister Karen and twin brother Brad.

Randy grew up in Highland, California, where he went to school and participated in local activities. BMX racing was his favorite sport, but music was his love. He moved to Las Vegas when he was 23 years old and worked at Ellis Island Casino as a floor manager. In 1999, he moved to San Diego to pursue a career in music and to fulfill his dream of becoming a rock star. He was an extremely gifted guitarist and was in numerous bands in the Southern California area including the Bridget Joyce Band, Altered Time, LA Rocks, Blue Powda Monkeys, and Silent Citizen. He played as lead guitarist in these bands in many well-known venues in the San Diego and LA areas. During this time, he was also a guitar teacher at Amazing Music in Pacific Palisades, California.

During his time in California, he had completed his training and education as a Biomedical Technician at Southern California Institute of Technology (SCIT) in Anaheim. Randy moved back to Las Vegas in 2015. He obtained employment at Dignity Healthcare at the Henderson Siena Campus and worked there until late November 2019. He relocated to Montana in early 2020.

Randy was a proud and patriotic American and was a current member of the Sons of The American Revolution. He loved music and movies and was a dedicated Star Wars fan. He spent many hours creating intricate Star Wars dioramas. He also was a compassionate quadriplegic caregiver and friend in the San Diego area and greatly enjoyed his time doing this.

Randy is survived by his parents, Nelson and Peggy Allen of Livingston; sister Karen Thompson (Darrel) of Park City, Montana; twin brother Bradley Allen of San Diego, California; niece Melissa Carmignani (Anthony), Beale Air Force Base, California; two grandnieces Abby and Natalie.