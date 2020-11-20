It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Steven A. Ortiz announce his passing on August 31, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Steven was born in Ely, Nevada on August 25, 1951 to parents Ben and Effie Ortiz. He attended Ely Grade School and graduated from White Pine High School in 1969, and attended the University of Nevada-Reno.

Steve made his home in Henderson, Nevada and worked for the City of Henderson until his retirement in 2016 when he moved to Summerfield, Florida. He loved the warm weather and beaches of Florida. Traveling and trying different foods around the country was his passion. He rarely met a food he didn’t like, and the only thing that could top off a good meal was a great cup of coffee. Steve had a sly and mischievous sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes on his family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tamara Brown, sister Kathy Hughes, and brothers Bennie and Dennis Ortiz.

He is survived by his loving wife Saundra, and his two fur babies, Sofie and GiGi of Summerfield, FL; his children Adam (Tawnya) Ortiz, Heather Whitten, Mathew (Yoyo) Ortiz; his grandchildren Andrea, Derrick, Shelby, Blaze, Dakota, Holly, George, Ryan, and Amie; his great grandchildren Mason and Reign.

He is also survived by his siblings Dodie Haworth, Christine Garcia and Edward Ortiz, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and good friends.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He once said his legacy was his commitment to difficult challenges, believing that anything was achievable with hard work and faith. In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there were no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remember Steve by toasting him with a great cup of coffee!