The parade theme for this year’s Christmas Parade is “A Toyland Christmas,” scheduled for Saturday December 5th at 4pm.

When the Great Basin Service Club announced several months ago that they would no longer be sponsoring the Fourth of July or Christmas Parades , the Chamber of Commerce decided to step in to keep the parades an ongoing tradition in White Pine.

The High Desert Trailblazers and Ghost Re-Riders stepped in to volunteer to assist with this years parade as well. “We felt it was important to keep an ongoing tradition, especially during these difficult times,” Wayne Cameron, Executive Director of the Chamber Commerce explained. “So many events have been postponed, or canceled, and the parade still allows us to maintain social distancing while enjoying the festivities.

The tree lighting at Sculpture Park on Aultman street will follow immediately after the parade .