Robert N. Marcum Sr. passed away at 100 years old on November 28thas a result of a broken hip.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife Lola, parents Walter and Thelma, his brothers Lloyd, James and Richard, niece Barbara and nephew Greg.

Robert is survived by his son Robert II., grandson Ian, granddaughter-in-law Brianna and great grandson Beau, nephews, nieces and their spouses Alan (Catherine), Larry (Ida), Carol (Neil), Lesly (Mike) and Mike, and other grand nieces and nephews.

Born in August of 1920 in Greenville, Ohio, Robert moved to San Luis Obispo, California in 1930 during the great depression. He joined the Merchant Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor in the Pacific and Atlantic Theaters, then later joined the Army Air Corps in the 15th Bomber Group in the European Theaters in WWII.

After the war he married Lola and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Later he adopted Bob II. He moved to Fullerton, CA and completed a thirty-year career in upper management at Hughes Aircraft Company. Retiring to Ely with his wife Lola to indulge in his love of the great outdoors. He helped start the sportsman club, taught fly tying classed and wrote fishing reports and articles. He worked at Sports World for approximately 15 years, running Bob’s Fishing Shop. He was an Exalted Ruler at the Elk’s Lodge, belonged to the Lyons Club, and the Ely United Methodist Church. He was honored with many local community awards and accolades. Including Citizen of the Year. Making many friends and acquaintances, Ely and its citizens truly became his home for the rest of his life. He loved Ely and everyone he knew.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a public celebration of life, memorial, and belated birthday party is being planned around his birthday in August 2021 at the Elk’s Lodge— hopefully when gathering becomes more safe, all will be welcome.

You can find more about Bob on Facebook; Bob Marcum II, and athttps://www.kudoboard.com/boards/VMVfkyPB, and atwb6rqm@gmail.com Uncle Bob Interview.