Bryce Ty Mosher was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 6, 2002, and passed away November 29, 2020 at 18 years of age.

His celebration of life will be held at the Calvary church located at 701 Avenue M, in Ely, Nevada on December 19th at 11a.m. Immediately following services, a luncheon will be served at the Postal Palace,at 415 Fifth street in Ely, where we will serve some of Bryce's favorite foods.

He is survived by his father, Bryan Mosher, his brothers, Benjamin and Gage Mosher, his grandparents, Mark and Maria McMahon, and Howard and Janet Gottfried, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Petra “Gina” Mosher.

Bryce was best known for his goofy personality and ability to light up any room he was in. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending with with friends. Bryce has left a hole in the hearts of the ones who knew him, as he was someone you just can’t replace. He will be greatly missed.