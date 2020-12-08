There is a whole watt of holiday cheer going on in White Pine, that even a pandemic can’t take the sparkle from.

A community-wide effort called the White Pinewas created to end this year on a positive note that kids will remember forever. Jason Bath, “It’s simple, decorating our homes, apartments and businesses with holiday! Let’s bring back the nightspacking up the family and driving around town looking at holiday. This has been a tradition for many. Let’s make this year extra special and bring back a touchnormalcy for the kids.”

In support of this endeavor the Nevada Northern Railway Museum will offer free excursion train tickets to any family who puts up lights this holiday season.Mark Bassett, President of the Nevada Northern Railway, “It’s easy to do, put up lights and then email the railroad at info@nnry.com with your name, address, phone and a picture of your lights. We will compile a list of light displays and encourage people to drive around and view them.”

Residents and business owners who participate in decorating their home or business with light displays will receive excursion train tickets for their families during the 2021 season.