There is a whole watt of holiday cheer going on in White Pine, that even a pandemic can’t take the sparkle from.
A community-wide effort called the White Pine ParadeofLights was created to end this year on a positive note that kids will remember forever. Jason Bath, “It’s simple, decorating our homes, apartments and businesses with holiday lights! Let’s bring back the nights of packing up the family and driving around town looking at holiday lights. This has been a tradition for many. Let’s make this year extra special and bring back a touch of normalcy for the kids.”
In support of this endeavor the Nevada Northern Railway Museum will offer free excursion train tickets to any family who puts up lights this holiday season.Mark Bassett, President of the Nevada Northern Railway, “It’s easy to do, put up lights and then email the railroad at info@nnry.com with your name, address, phone and a picture of your lights. We will compile a list oflight displays and encourage people to drive around and view them.”
Residents and business owners who participate in decorating their home or business with light displays will receive excursion train tickets for their families during the 2021 season.
A drive through several residential areas this week revealed several homes lit up with an array oflights, animated displays and even a home with a light show synced with holiday music.
The White Pine ParadeofLights is a joint effort of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum, the Ely Times, White Pine Main Street Association, White Pine Tourism and Recreation Board, KDSS and KELY radio.
Photo Credit – Jason Baths family home decorated with an array of lights and decorations