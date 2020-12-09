Mercedes “Mercy” Mascarenas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Ely, NV. She was born January 5, 1927 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Benjamin and Beningna Medina.

​Mercy moved to Ely, Nevada when she was 14 years old. She graduated from White Pine High School Class of 1945. She was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

​Mercy loved to sew, she enjoyed making quilts and place mats for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing video games, computer games, card games and scrabble, she was very competitive and would play for hours. Mercy loved her family more than anything and we will miss her sense of humor and laughter.

​Mercy is survived by her children Pat (Mickel) Romero of Ely, NV, Tom Hays of Ely, NV, Becky (David) Trujillo of Questa, NM; grandchildren Mike (Nicole) Romero, Fred (Nica) Trujillo, Roberto (Nadine) Trujillo, Anita (Ryan) Vance and Randie (Duane) Lipski; great grandchildren Isabelle and KarleighRomero, Andrew Benjamin and Alexius Trujillo, Kenneth and Kristopher Trujillo, James and Mercedes Torrez, Rylan Vance, Brannyn and Tayler Vance, Randa (Ian) Garvey and Mary (Kevin) Ruiz and several nieces and nephews.

​She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Beningna Medina, husband Freddie Mascarenas, Son and Daughter-in-law Benjamin and Pat Mascarenas, Granddaughter Gloria Romero, Grandson David Trujillo Jr., Siblings Julia Romero, Lee Medina, Ida Cruz and Daisy Chavez.

​Mercy will always be remembered as being kind, generous and loving. She will be missed by her family and friends.

​The Recitation of the Rosary was held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Church. Holy Mass was held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Followed by the interment in the Ely City Cemetery.