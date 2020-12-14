Ellen McIntosh, 92, of Ephraim, Utah, died Dec. 6, 2020, at her home of natural causes. She was born in Ely, Nevada, June 29, 1928, where she lived most of her life. Her parents were Harold T. and Myrtle R. Farnsworth. Ellen moved to Ephraim in 2012. Graveside services

will be conducted in Ely.

Ellen is survived by a daughter Charae Moon (husband Michael) of Ephraim and a brother Clyde Farnsworth of Coarsegold, California. Also surviving are grandchildren Cameron, Brooke, and Brynn DePalma and Madason, Koleton (wife Sierra), Preston, Katelon, and Brooke Moon, all of Ephraim. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years Eli Evasovic, and her husband of 41 years Dell McIntosh, and a son Ross McIntosh, and a brother Wesley Farnsworth.

She attended Ely schools and the University of Nevada-Reno. In 1939 she was a clarinet player in the Ely Grade School Band which played at the World’s Fair at Treasure Island near San Francisco. Her first husband Eli Evasovic was Justice of the Peace and County Clerk in Ely.

She was active in community affairs including the Business and Professional Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Democratic Women’s Club, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, American Red Cross, and secretary of the White Pine Public Museum. She was a volunteer at the Ely Public Library and decorated the graves of servicemen at the Ely Cemetery. She was on the board of directors for the United Way and White Pine Knife and Fork Club. She was a contributor to the Ely Renaissance Society and promoted the White Pine High school class reunions. She was an employee of the Northern Nevada Railway Co. for 17 years.

Ellen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day

Saints. She served as Sunday School and Primary teacher, ward and stake Relief Society president, and worker in the Branch Genealogical Library (21 years), and stake coordinator for the Family Record Extraction Program.

Ellen was just two years old when the Great Depression began.

When she was 14, World War II began. She was married at age 20. Family

illnesses and hard times were a big part of her life, but her outlook was always positive. When she turned 80, a tribute to her in the Ely Times proclaimed, “She is a legend in her own time. She is the angel of our community.”

Graveside services will be in the spring when family can attend.