Weather permitting, the Bureau of Land Management Ely District on Thursday and/or Friday, December 17-18, will burn slash piles of pinyon pine and juniper on public lands at Williams Creek located just south of the Ward Charcoal Ovens in south Steptoe Valley.

The piles are remnants of a tree-thinning treatment that reduced pinyon-juniper encroachment within aspen stands and the Williams Creek riparian area. The treatment is part of the multi-year South Steptoe Valley Watershed Restoration Project that restores watershed health and improves wildlife habitat, and reduces the risk of a catastrophic wildfire.