Mavis Keough Ford, 95, born in Stallo, Mississippi. Mavis passed away in Nampa, Idaho on November 26, 2020.

She was a longtime resident of Ely, Nv. She worked at Economy Drug for 15 years where she was known for her Tuna sandwich and 5 cent cokes.

She was nice, friendly, always smiling and had a kind word for everyone. She went above & beyond for the love of her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Mavis is survived by her daughter Linda and son-in-law Ted Jensen.

Grandchildren: Wayne & Troy Jensen, Julie McMurray & Jenny Keough

Great Grandchildren: Ryan, Logan, Ty, Bryce Jensen, Shaud Hutchins, Cara & Jake Feador.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Ely, Nv.