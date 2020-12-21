The Community Christmas Dinner is still on schedule for this year, but organizers have had to make some adjustments to account for COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

On December 25, the White Pine Ministerial Association will still be serving up ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and other sides to those who come to the dinner located at the Bristlecone Convention Center at 150 6th street in Ely.

The Ecumenical Service will begin at 9am, and Dinner will be served from 11am-2pm.

This dinner has become a tradition that began several years ago, and has served meals to over 300 people. Some choose the delivery option, but many choose this time as an opportunity to visit with others, who would otherwise likely be alone during the holiday season.

Masks must be worn into the building, and temperature checks will be administered upon entry. The seating capacity will be at 25 percent, to follow Governor Steve Sisolak’s restrictions. The convention center that would usually seat 300 people for dinner will now have to resort to 75 people at a time.

Although the Ministerial Association hosts the event, it is a community sponsored event with a long list of donations from members in the community , business owners, and the help of over 25 volunteers who serve and delivered meals making this event a huge success.

Volunteers will be needed even more this year, in the event more people choose the option to have it delivered to them. To volunteer, contact 775-293-2585.

For Meal Delivery and Donations please call 775-29-2665