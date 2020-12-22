On Sunday, December 6th, 2020, Ralph White Fackrell, a loyal father, husband and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Ralph was born October 23rd, 1939 in Homedale, Idaho to David and Elsie Fackrell.

​He started his college education to become a vet after high school and soon after was drafted into the military for the Vietnam War. Ralph served two years to the military then came home and met Linda, whom he was married to for many years and had three children with, Scott, Tom, and Kelli.

​Ralph moved his family to California in 1981 and began their life there. While in California, he had an auto body/mechanic shop. This is where he met his current wife Debbie. Her roommate had been working for Ralph and she and Ralph had gotten along so well that when he decided it was time to take his family back home to Idaho, she helped move him there and decided to stay herself.

​Several years and one divorce later, Ralph married his true love, Debbie. They celebrated for a whole month, hunting in Stanley, Idaho. They’ve been married 28 years now and everyday just as in love as the first.

​Ralph was very passionate about restoring classic vehicles. He’d see an old hunk of junk and turn it into gold. The was no stopping his ambition. He loved his cars and he loved his animals. He was a cowboy as much as he was a body man. He loved working with his horses and teaching his children and grand children how to ride. Amongst his many hobbies and talents, Ralph was most passionate about his family. He had so much love to give and was always the first to lend a helping hand, and his family was the receiver of most of this love. Through every mistake, every tear, every heartbreak he never let you down. He made sure good times were great, and he made sure bad times weren’t so bad. Not to mention the heart he had for strangers, too. So many times, Ralph would stop on the side of the road for a cold hitchhiker, take him home and give him a hot meal and some place comfortable to sleep. He never stopped giving.

​Ralph is survived by his wife, Debbie, brother and sister, Earl and Millie, three children, many grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bruce, Bob, and Richard. A funeral service for close family and friends was held Monday, December 21st. Due to Covid restrictions, it was not announced for everyone to attend, although he touched many, many lives. Ralph was laid to rest at the Lund, Nevada Cemetery, in the town he loved and called home.​