By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

White Pine High School teacher Emily Munk feels there’s a great im- portance to teach her students about getting involved in the community by selecting a community service project.

Students in their respective advisory class are tasked with selecting a project where they are able to help, give back and work on their philanthropy skills.

Munk said, “It’s all on the students to make the selection they are most passionate about. Once the final project is selected, each student votes on it.”

This year, the freshmen advisory class selected the City of Ely animal shelter. All 15 students donated a bag of cat or dog food to the shelter animals. In return, the shelter dogs gave lots of hugs and kisses to the students.

The City of Ely animal shelter is funded by the City of Ely, but donations of food, treats, leashes, collars, and other animal related items are always needed.

“Teaching students why they should care about others and make kinder choices to reduce homeless pets, students realize their place in the community and our world,” Munk said.