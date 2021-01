Geraldine Annabell Danner, “Judy Danner”, passed away January 10, 2021. She was born March 15, 1941, she was 79 years old. Judy’s parents were George W. Sharp and Thelma Sharp.

Judy grew up in White Pine County and graduated from White Pine High School. Judy enjoyed stock car racing, doll and craft making, her flower garden, reading, and her dog Nick.

Judy is survived by her sons John Danner, Jim Walker, Rex (Cindy) Danner, Larry Allphin, daughters Penny Allphin, Debbie (Mike) Francone, granddaughters Tabitha (Matt) Danner-Mathews, and Tiana Danner, four great grandchildren, and brother Harold (Sue) Bryant. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernie Danner, her parents, son Dennis Danner, and numerous brothers and sisters.