By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The White Pine Corral Association is making big changes at the corrals. The association took over the corrals in November of 2019 when the city council agreed to lease the corrals to the association for $1 a year for the next 20 years.

Last week, the association appeared before both the White Pine County Commission and the Ely City Council requesting approval to perform upgrades to the corrals that include construction of a perimeter fence, repair of the arena fence and the construction of a building that will be utilized for veterinarians to perform medical procedures on large animals.

Darwin Kent Lynskey spoke before the commission on Wednesday, Jan. 13. “We have applied for several grants for the projects.” Commissioner, Shane Bybee com- mended Lynskey for his efforts. “If you haven’t taken a drive down through the corrals lately, Kent has done a spectacular job,” Bybee said.

He’s really taken charge, cleaning and really making that a nice facility.”

Commissioner Laurie Carson agreed, “It looks so much better.”

Bybee added, “You’re down there with your own tractor from my understanding, you’ve made a big investment, I just wanted to tell you how much we appreciate that. I can’t believe the difference.”

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the association.

The following day, the association was on the Utility Board and City Council’s agenda to request permis- sion for a new sewer connection at the corrals in addition to a request for a waiver and approval to make improvements at the corrals, the same items that they appeared in front of the commission for.

Since the property is located on both county and city the association had to seek approval from both the board and council.

City Councilman Kurt Carson ex-plained that the utility board approved both items at their meeting earlier in the day. “I’ve never been a fan of waiving fees, but it’s something the community does need.” Carson said. “It’s a big operating

room for horses right Kent?” Linskey said, “It will be for operating on large animals, not only horses, whoever brings something in, it’ll be available for people coming from Eu- reka, Baker, whoever can get here…I’ve taken three horses to Salt Lake, and I’ve come back with one, so that is why I feel that we need this, and any veterinarian within the area can use this.”

The council approved all of the associations agenda items.

Since the association has taken over, they have taken on a new look.

In a 2018 article in The Ely Times, the city had struggled on what to do with the corrals, and the association went as far as retaining legal counsel in 2016. Things have taken a vast turn, for the better since then.

Once the city approved leasing the corrals to the association, they quickly established their status as a nonprofit.

Members of the association began volunteering to clean the corrals out, some with weeks three feet high, and revamping the arena area.

Their efforts have shown strong, as Terri Carrigan, association treasurer, noted they are near full occupancy now.

The association held its first gymkhana event in the summer, and are moving forward with structure that will be a beneficial to the equine and livestock community.