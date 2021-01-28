Elizabeth “Betsy” (Cooper) Lopez, 33, of Ely, NV went to live with our heavenly father on 19 Jan, 2021.

Betsy was born in Las Vegas, NV and lived in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iceland, and Portugal as part of a military family until moving to Ely, NV in 2003. She graduated from White Pine County High School in 2005 where she was a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad, a Homecoming Court Princess and a member of the National Honor Society.

Betsy loved the outdoors. She was her happiest sitting in a camp chair with her feet in the water or hanging out at a hot springs with family and friends. Betsy could light up an entire room when entering and she will be missed beyond all imagining.

May she be in peace, now reunited up in heaven with her best friend, Trevor Long, and her best furry friend of eleven years, Spot the cat. All three are now back together.

Betsy was a realtor for Realty One Group and she truly enjoyed helping people find the right home where they would have happy lives. Previously, she was a broker for AFLAC insurance by whom she was recognized many times as their top producer in multiple categories.

Betsy is survived by her husband Victor Lopez Jr. and her children, Evan-10 and Aliana-7 of Ely, NV. She is also survived by her parents Donald Cooper of Ely, NV and Mary and Tom Kierstead of Indian Springs, NV, her sister Melanie Pierce of Maryville, TN and her maternal grandparents, Sam and Nancy McCracken of Grampian, PA, her step brothers Nicholas Kierstead of Vail, CO and Doug Kierstead and his wife Dyannof Dallas, TX, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Cooper formerly of Ely, NV.

With God’s grace she now lives in peace.