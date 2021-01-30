Scott Michael Crum of Ely, NV passed away January 24, 2021. Scott was born in Miles City, Montana on November 15, 1957 to Truman and Shirley. He spent his childhood there until moving to California with his family. In the 70’s Scott moved to Ely, NV.

Scott enjoyed working with his mother in her art gallery. He married Shelly Cork in 1988. Scott had a very inquisitive mind. He loved working in his garage building things. He also enjoyed history and going for rides in the mountains exploring. Scott had a heart of gold, always willing to help others. He had a love for animals. If there was a stray animal around, he always made sure it had food. Scott worked as a heavy equipment operator for various mines around Nevada.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Shelly, brother Bart (Tawany) Crum, sisters Kellie (Steve) Saville, and Kane Crum.

Scott will be missed greatly and will always be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes and a good personality.

Services will be held February 12, 2021 at Mountain Vista Chapel. Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 AM followed by Memorial Services. Interment and Graveside service will follow the Services at the Chapel.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Montana.