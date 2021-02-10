I joked last week that liberals shouldn’t be so open minded that their brains fall out. To that end, may I draw your attention this week to the San Francisco Unified School District board which has ruled that the district must eliminate acronyms because they are a “symptom of white supremacy culture.”

I’m not making this up, dear Nevadans. According to our sensitive brothers and sisters on the other side of the Sierras, Acronyms alienate non-native English speakers. So, for example, the San Francisco Unified School District will now call the school’s VAPA (Visual And Performing Art department) the Art Department.

I like the move. Not because VAPA is a dog whistle for white supremacy, but because anytime we can make the English language just a little bit clearer, I’m all for it.

The whole idea that acronyms are racist is a conceit only a Bay Area elite could embrace.

Not sure how they’ll deal with mailing letters. If you abbreviate California as CA are you channelling your inner white supremacy? Must I burn my Giants baseball cap because it abbreviates San Francisco as SF? Can you use skin lotion in San Francisco? Every tube of the stuff uses SPF for “Sun Protection Factor”, and that’s literally all about the pigmentation in your skin.

Or, hey, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a white Nazi sympathizer for embracing her nickname — AOC? If that made you laugh out loud, please don’t send me a note using LOL.

The bottom line is that SFUSD is a FUBAR organization. Look it up, board members, and then get back to doing the real work of a school district, which, if I may be bold, is to get kids back in the classroom. ASAP.

ONE MORE THING

— Some people at the Nevada Legislature think that TGIF on a t-shirt means “This Goes In Front.”

— In rural Nevada, we believe you don’t have a right to the cards you wish you should have been dealt. You have an obligation to play the hell out of the cards you have been dealt.

— Never lie to an x-ray technician. They can see right through you.

— Blood donation is way down in Las Vegas. People are tired of being asked stupid questions like: “Whose blood is it? Where did you get it? Why is it in a bucket?

— Wouldn’t it be ironic if Popeye’s Chicken was fried in Olive Oil?

— Master gardeners are grow-it laureates.

Enough groaners. Thanks for reading. Be safe, be kind and mask-up.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, a newspaper company dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/sherm.frederick/. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)