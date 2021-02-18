Helen Ione Anderson Ashworth, age 90, passed away February 13, 2021 at her home in Ely, Nevada. She was born in Williston, North Dakota on August 7, 1930 to Adolph Agusta and Etta Ione Anderson.

Helen married Don A. Ashworth on September 10, 1948, in Beaver, Utah. They moved to White Pine County in 1953 and worked on ranches in Cherry Creek and Baker. They moved to Ely in 1955 and she worked as a waitress at the Hotel Nevada, Bank Club, and B & J Restaurant; then found her perfect job – Avon Lady. She retired at the age of 83. Helen’s hobbies were fishing, puzzles, and working in her garden.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; son Robert;sisters Mildred Larsen, Myrtle Idol, Ilah Patterson, Ivy Patterson; brothers Darrel Anderson, Clarence Anderson, Lloyd Anderson, and Jay Anderson.

Helen is survived by her daughters Janet (LaVerne) Kiefer of Aurora, CO and Kathy (Gary) Nall of Ely, NV; daughter-in-law Tina Ashworth of St. Clair Shores, MI; six grandchildren Marci (Dennis) Perea of Las Vegas, NV, Michael (Holly) Nall of Raymore, MO, Matthew (Kanako) Nall of Sendai, Japan, Julie (Steven) Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, Audrie (Zdenek) Kalabza of Monument, CO, and Heather (Jacob) Yonkers of Averill Park, New York; ten great grandchildren, brother-in-law Gerald Ashworth of Orem, UT, and several nieces and nephews

Burial will take place at the Ely City Cemetery. A family celebration of her life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to White Pine Senior Center, Attn. Lori Romero, 1000 Campton Street, Ely, NV 89301.