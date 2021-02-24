Jerry Larson passed away peacefully in Reno, Nevada on January 24, 2021 with his Granddaughter, Christy, at his side.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Howardean (Merritt) Larson, son Terry Larson, and parents G. Gordon & Helen (Burns) Larson.

He is survived by his children: Randy (Debbie) Larson, Ely, Nv, Penny (Mike) Conner, Tucson, Az, Grand Children Christy (Fritz) Klingler, Reno, Nv, Sherry (Danny) Miller, Elko Nv., Katie (Matt) Adams, Henderson, Nv., and great grandchildren: Tyler & Rhett Klingler, Madalyn & Jimmy Miller, Hunter and Easton Adams.

Jerry was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on May 26, 1932 during the Great Depression to Gordon and Helen Larson and moved to McGill, at the age of 8, in 1941.

In third grade, he met a girl at the McGill Grade School, Howardean Merritt, that he would marry on December 6, 1952, before he was deployed to Korea. They would spend 67 years together raising three children: Randy, Penny, and Terry.

Jerry grew up in McGill spending time at the McGill Pool, exploring the mountains, hunting and fishing with his friends. In high school, he joined the Nevada Northern Railroad as a track hand. He graduated from White Pine High School in 1950 and went to work for Kennecott in the mill and crusher.

On June 26, 1951, he enlisted in the United State Air Force. He went to basic training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio Texas. There, he attended Texas College for additional training. Upon completion of boot camp, he was assigned to Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah before he deployed to Korea

Jerry was assigned to the 6146Th Air Force Advisory Group under Colonel Barr as office clerk in Taegu, South Korea working with the P-51 Mustangs. He ended his enlistment as a Staff Sergeant at Davis-Monthan AFB in 1953 with the: Commendation Ribbon, Korean Services Medal, ROK Pres Unit Medal, and United Nations Service Medal.

Upon leaving the Air Force, he returned to McGill to go back to work at Kennecott. In 1957, he moved his family to Los Angeles to get his college degree, while working for Arthur Anderson and Company. He graduated in August 1959 with his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Woodbury College. After graduation, he returned to McGill and Kennecott where he was promoted to Supervisor of Materials and Supply Accounting.

He and Howardean loved raising their family in McGill. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating at the Ruby’s together. In 1977, he was transferred to Kennecott’s Headquarters in SLC, Utah as materials manager.

In 1980, Kennecott transferred him to Silver City, New Mexico for the Chino Mines modernization project until he retired in 1998, ending a 37 year career.

Jerry was not one to sit still! In 1989, he left Silver City “Ely with a better climate” for Las Vegas to work at Reynolds Electrical Engineering Co.

In 1991, Jerry and Howardean moved to Winnemucca to rejoin the mining community. Jerry worked for Gold Fields at the Chimney Creek Mine until his permanent retirement in 1993, which kept him home to be supervised by “the worst boss he ever had!”

Following retirement, Howardean moved him back to McGill. Living in McGill during the retirement years allowed him to spend time with friends and watch over the granddaughters during summer break. Chasing the granddaughters and local kids around town and lining them all up on the curb gave him the opportunity to supervise once again.

If you knew Jerry, you knew “the door is always open at #9;” there was always a cold beer in the fridge and the stories shared on the patio aren’t suited for print in the local paper.

Jerry’s wishes upon his passing were for everyone not to mourn his death but instead have one hell of a party.

With that in mind, SKOL!!!

Tally-ho Partner!