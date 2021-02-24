Mary Clorinda Martinez joined her beloved husband Willie in Heaven on February 3, 2021 whilein Las Vegas, Nevada from complications due to COVID-19/pneumonia at the age of 75. Mary was born in Grand Jct, Colorado to Manuel Atocha Chacon and Pascuala Chacon. Her mother passed away when Mary was 3 years of age and Mary was sent to Nevada to live and be raised by her maternal Uncle Fidel Guillen and paternal Aunt Charistina Guillen. She lived and attended school in Wells and Ruth Nevada, and settled in Ely, Nevada for the remainder of her years. Mary met her soul mate Willie L. Martinez and married on June 4, 1962 in Ely, Nevada. During this union, they had two children, Nick L. Martinez and Veronica M. Martinez, both of Ely.

In Mary Cora’s younger years she was a tutor to her brothers and sisters and, at times, at Lane City school. In the early years of her marriage, she was a homemaker and occasionally took part time jobs as a housekeeper and cook. Mary and Willie took a lot of pride in their work cleaning the Sacred Heart Church and school for many years. During the late ‘70’s Kennecott shut their doors for the final time and Mary took on full time work as a housekeeper for the Petrelli’s. She was a cook and kitchen manager for the Fireside for 18 plus years. In the ‘80s Mary continued her service for Sacred Heart Church and as a member and President Elect of what was then Y.L.I. She loved and looked forward to participating in the annual Sacred Heart Bazaar selling her chile verde and tortillas. Mary moved on from the Fireside in the ‘90s and worked in the deli atGormans/Ridleys for 20 years. During the 90s she also took care of her husband who had terminal cancer until his death in ‘97 and mourned him since. She remained close to her in-laws, whom she held dear to heart.

In her final years, she worked for the Ely Senior Center for 5 years where she enjoyed many friendships with the patrons and co-workers alike. She retired in 2018.

Mary loved being involved in her church and the Senior Center and always took pride in being known for her delicious cooking. She had fond memories of the Fireside and the Petrelli family who were a part of our family for years. Her fondest memories were of the Fireside and working and having fun with the Petrellis and her dear friends Virginia “Nan” and Morrie Carpentar, as well as the late Nettie Bianchi– who was like a mother to her.

Mary loved cooking, dancing, reading, history, camping and traveling– as she had in the early years of her marriage with Willie. She loved spending time and catching up with all of her familyand friends. She could talk for hours on the phone or enjoy a quick visit. She loved any partywith good food, friends, and music. She would get fired up during the occasional debate with her son on politics and loved teasing the kids. She was close with her sister Mary Louise and enjoyed running errands with her. She loved all her Grandchildren (Andy, Angelina, Amanda, Tina, Chris, Cody, Corrinna, Chelsey, Chance, Christina, Elicya, & Nico) and Great Grandchildren who brought her greater blessings. She loved being their one and only “Puma”. Mary was a fighter, hard worker, and a loyal friend. She was smart, fun, stubborn, funny & kind and was the center of our family. She will be greatly missed by her family as well as those who had known her.

Mary is survived by her children Nick Martinez (Julie), Veronica Martinez (Angel), stepdaughterJerrie Manning (Bob), brothers and sisters, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, 12 grandchildren, 7great grandchildren, and a special great granddaughter soon to arrive. She was preceded in death by her parents, uncle & aunt, sisters Dolores & Virginia, and other loved family members.

Memorial services will be held at later date due to current Covid restrictions. Notice of memorial will be posted in the newspaper and on Facebook.