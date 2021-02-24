In a time when the majority of youth sporting events have been cancelled, youth have had limited resources for staying active, and keeping busy. The Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target club want to change that.

The club is hosting a youth membership drive, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Club range, 6 miles north of Ely, off Lackawanna Highway.

Hal Hollingsworth, head coach for the Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Youth Shooting team noted that the youth are able to begin traveling again around the state, and to Utah, Idaho, and Arizona for various shooting events since the COVID-19 re- strictions have begun to life.

“We need to get our next generation in here to make sure our shooting continues, make sure they are educated, and taught properly on how to use their guns—their gun rights are being messed with,” he said.

The youth club also operates under USAYESS. A nonprofit organization that hosts youth shooting events around the United States. Focused on introducing, and sup- porting in the education of youth and their families to firearm safety, shooting sports and wildlife conservation and habitat.

Youth groups start at the 5th grade level, to the collegiate age.

There will be a variety of events for the youth to participate in such as trap, skeet, 5 stand and sporting.

The club is very proactive in creating gun safety, and awareness, if this is an event you are interested in and don’t have a firearm, the club will as- sist you that day.

“We will have a limited amount of shotguns available to shoot, for anyone who may not have one, de- pending on the level of interest,” Hollingsworth said. “We need youth to come out and see what we enjoy with all of our rights to shoot guns, and all the fun that can be done with, rather than all the negativity that we are hearing with our current administration.”

For additional information, con- tact Hollingsworth at 775-293-1475 or Cody Bliss at 775-296-0077, or reach them on Facebook at Steptoe-Valley- Youth-Shooting-Sports.