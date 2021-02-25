Joseph Greggory Rowbottom

He passed away at age 74 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, February 20th 2021. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania August 10, 1946. He is survived by his wife Carry M. Rowbottom, his 4 kids Apache Greggory Rowbottom, Dalton James Rowbottom, Angela R. Curtis Aka Rowbottom, and Joseph Greggory Rowbottom III, his 8 grandkids, Jacob, Codie, Tyler Curtis and Isiah, Kalya, and Michael Rowbottom and Leo Rowbottom and Zenin Lesher, and 2 great grandchildren, Mia and Jada Rowbottom. Joe loved his landscaping and playing out in the yard. He also loved animals and his two fur babies Hoo-doo and Shadow!! In lieu of flowers please help donate towards Joe’s services. His services will be held at the Mt Vista Chapel on March 8th, at 10a.m., followed by a procession to the cemetery and a Celebration of Life at the Outpost bar.