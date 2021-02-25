On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Norma Jean Bradshaw, our loving mother, also affectionately called “Bubba” by her grandchildren, passed away at her ranch in Duckwater, NV. She was 74.

Norma was born in September of 1946 to Elijah and Josephine Worley in Rock Springs, WY. In 1960 the family moved to Abesville, Missouri where Norma would graduate from Galena High School in 1964. After high school she moved to Ely, NV and married Larry Paice in 1965. Together, they had 2 daughters, Michelle and Melanie. While living in Ely, she worked for KELY radio, the DMV, Parole and Probation and taught piano lessons. Norma and Larry divorced in 1977.

She continued to live in Ely, and married Barry Bradshaw in 1978. She and Barry had 2 children, Karl “Todd” and Jody. In 1989, Barry and Norma relocated to Duckwater, NV where Barry was raised, to operate the family ranch. She lived there for the remainder of her life, working on the ranch beside her husband and children and driving the school bus at times.

After the death of her husband Barry in 1999, she continued to operate the ranch with her son Todd as a partner, who continues the operation of Bradshaw Ranch with his wife Randi and their three children.

Mom was hard working and busy. She could build or fix almost anything and frequently made her own butter, cheese, yogurt, bread, sauerkraut and canning. She did everything from fixing fences to milking cows.

She loved animals, especially her chickens and her little dog, Patty.

Bubba’s home was the favorite place to her beloved grandchildren where she spent countless hours with the kids making memories, doing chores on the ranch, riding in the mule, and cooking.

One of our fondest memories was one year she had a bumper crop of apples and we all spent a weekend together picking apples.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her sweet, kind and loving disposition.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elijah and Josephine Worley, eldest brother Robert Worley, ex-husband Larry Paice and husband Barry Bradshaw.

Norma is survived by her children, Michelle (Chris) Palko, Melanie (Rob) Guilbault, Karl “Todd” (Randi) Bradshaw, and Jody (Heath) Korell, her brothers Eli (Linda) Worley and Joe (Robin) Worley, sisters Martha (Clark) Burns and Cheri Worley, 10 grandchildren, Autumn, Cole, McKinzie, Spencer, Maegan, Noah, Bailey, Zane, Jackson, Kayta and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services are to be held Saturday, February 27, at the Currant Community Center in Currant, Nevada, at 12:30 pm. A luncheon will follow.