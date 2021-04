November 14, 1928 – March 12, 2021

It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing mother and friend, who answered the call from her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 12th and made her way back to her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond and daughter Kathy (Hasbrouck), her beloved parents Willis and Jessie Evans and all of her siblings. Services will be held at Mountain Vista Chapel 450 Mill Street, Ely, NV on April 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.