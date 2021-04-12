Our dear brother, uncle and friend Thomas “Tommy” Ray Hays age 70 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away April 3, 2021. He was born March 24, 1951 in Ely, Nevada to Alfredo “Freddie” and Mercedes “Mercy” Mascarenas.

​Tommy graduated from White Pine High School in 1970. He worked at the Nevada Northern Railway during and after high school. Tommy also worked at Kennecott Copper Corporation and Newmont Gold in Elko, Nevada, until his retirement.

​Tommy was very social, he enjoyed visiting with his friends and telling “tall tales”. He loved being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He had been on many fishing and hunting trips with his beloved family and friends. Tommy was an avid marksman and was known to be quite competitive with his shooting buddies. Tommy loved spending time with his family and visiting over a good meal. His personality was infectious and he was always the life of the party. Tommy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

​He leaves behind his two sisters, Pat (Mickel) Romero of Ely, NV and Becky (David) Trujillo of Questa, NM, nephews Mike (Nicole) Romero, Fred (Nica) Trujillo, Roberto (Nadine) Trujillo, nieces Anita (Ryan) Vance and Randi (Duane) Lipski, great nieces and nephews Isabelle and Karleigh Romero, Andrew and Alexius Trujillo, Kenneth and Kristopher Trujillo, James and Mercedes Torrez, Rylan Vance, Brannyn and Tayler Vance, Randa (Ian) Garvey and Mary (Kevin) Ruiz. Tommy is preceded in death by his loving mother Mercy Mascarenas (11-29-2020), father Freddie Mascarenas, brother Benji (Pat) Mascarenas, niece Gloria Romero and nephew David Trujillo Jr.

​A Celebration of Tommy’s Life will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Mountain Vista Chapel, 450 Mill Street Ely, NV, with interment to follow at the Ely City Cemetery.