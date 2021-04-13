We regretfully announce the passing of Bennie Reilley Sr., 77, of Ely, Nv who passed away surrounded by his loved ones on March 08, 2021 and is finally at rest. Bennie was a decoratedveteran who served in the Vietnam war. He will be forever loved and forever remembered.

Bennie is predeceased by his Father George Reilley, Step-Father Jack George, Mother Patty (Mike) George, brothers James and Roger; daughter Patty Ann. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Thompson) Reilley, daughters Mitzi, Rebecca and son Bennie Jr. and 5 grandchildren Brittany, Sonny Jr., Santana, Hunter and Isaac; brothers Garland, Merle and sisters Joanne, Phyllis, Barbara, Marlene.

Visitation from 4-7PM on March 19, 2021 at Mountain Vista Chapel. Funeral Services will beheld at Ely Shoshone Tribal Land Ward Mountain on March 20, 2021 at 11am. Graveside Cemetery services will be at the Ely Cemetery following services.