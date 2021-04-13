Carole Britt Birch 04/11/1930–3/10/2021

Memorial Service March 28th 12:45pm

Private Burial March 17, 2021

Carole Britt Birch was born April 11 1930 in Dover Oklahoma, daughter of the late Paul S. Blevins and Ida Schmidt Blevins. Carol was one of Five siblings; she had two brothers and two sisters Daine, Samuel, James and Lucille. She was Preceded in Death by her sister Diane and Brother James.

Carole and her family migrated from Oklahoma To Kimberly Nevada Caroles dad Paul died in 1940 when Carole was only 10 years old leaving his wife Ida to raise her children by herself. Ida became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Carole was Baptised as One of Jehovah’s Witnesses when she was 11. She attended the Ely Congregation and preached from door to door in the surrounding rural Areas.

In High school Carole Graduated Valedictorian and met George Albert Birch and married on June 25 , 1950. She had a generous spirit towards all especially towards those in the faith. The Birch’s were well known for their hospitality. They were active in the community field Ministry, and they opened their home as an auxiliary location for friends and neighbors to receive bible instruction. Carol loved Jehovah with her whole heart, whole soul and whole mind. She was a faithful servant to Jehovah for 80 years until her death.

Carole had a Sweet loving personality and a zest for life. Throughout her whole life, she displayed and maintained a very positive and optimistic attitude. Additionally, she was a very genuine, kind, caring,and trustworthy person. She took on the responsibility of assisting in raising her 10 grandchildren. She showered them with love, attention, many

gifts, wonderful meals and instruction from God’s word the bible. She enjoyed reading and meditating on God’s word.

Carol is survived by her Husband George Albert Birch, Brother Sam Blevins (Clara) and Sister Lucille Tuger. Her Sons: Mark (Candy), Stepchildren, Kyle (Myrra) Jones, Cody Flowers, Karry (Kracy), Larra Mendy, Kenneth Goddard. Sons, Douglas(Kim), Paul (Shari) and Albert (Madeline) Birch, her grandchildren Elisia (Brian) Andrews. George (Mary) Birch, Caroline (Aaron) DeBruyn, William (Tena) Birch, Carmela (Andrew) Patai, Mallory Birch, Leslie (Andrew) Mina, Stephanie Birch, Sabrina Birch, and Hannah Birch. And Numerous great grandchildren Nieces and Nephews.