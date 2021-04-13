George Barela Jr., 64 years of age, passed away on February 22, 2021 at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born to Mary Martinez Barela and George Barela , senior in Ely, Nevada on March 4, 1956. George graduated from the White Pine High School. His occupation was seismic Exploration.

He loved camping and hanging out with family and friends.

George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Barela , three brother’s George Gilbert Barela , Chester Joe Barela , Patrick Allen Trujillo Barela , along with several nieces and nephews.

He is survived b y two sisters, Elena J. Trujillo of Vernal, Utah, and Rosie Adamson of Ely, Nevada and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.