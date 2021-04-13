It is with mournful hearts we share the death of Leonard Celestino Baca on January 28, 2021.
Born in White Pine County to Fred and Gloria Baca on March 4, 1957, Leonard attended graduated from White Pine High School in 1975.
Leonard raised his boys, Jeremiah, Jesse, and Paul. Leonard worked Union construction.
Leonard enjoyed playing pool, music, concerts, old cars, going for drives in the hills, and his grandson, Jeremiah.
Leonard was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew’s serving in many positions. He also spent 2 terms serving the Diocese of Nevada as a member of the Standing Committee.
Leonard lived a life filled with many friends and adventures and will surely be missed.
He is survived by his sons Paul, Jesse Jeremiah, grandson Jeremiah, brother Fred. Services will be held at a later date.
Leonard joins quite a group of guy’s from the WPHS class of “75”. He was always at our reunions and was like all the other’s a great guy. Leopard we’ll see you on the other side rest well.