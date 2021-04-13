It is with mournful hearts we share the death of Leonard Celestino Baca on January 28, 2021.

​Born in White Pine County to Fred and Gloria Baca on March 4, 1957, Leonard attended graduated from White Pine High School in 1975.

​Leonard raised his boys, Jeremiah, Jesse, and Paul. Leonard worked Union construction.

​Leonard enjoyed playing pool, music, concerts, old cars, going for drives in the hills, and his grandson, Jeremiah.

​Leonard was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew’s serving in many positions. He also spent 2 terms serving the Diocese of Nevada as a member of the Standing Committee.

​Leonard lived a life filled with many friends and adventures and will surely be missed.

​He is survived by his sons Paul, Jesse Jeremiah, grandson Jeremiah, brother Fred. Services will be held at a later date.