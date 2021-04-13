Name and Age of Deceased: Lewis Edward Sandberg, 95 years.

Date and Place of Death: March 6, 2021, Ely, Nevada.

Date and Place of Birth: March 4, 1926, Ely, Nevada.

Parents: Chester Edward and Mary Robison Sandberg.

Where educated: Ely Grade School and White Pine High School.

Married, Who, When, Where: Beverly Varney Sandberg, June 14, 1952, McGill, NV.

When Came to this area: Lewis was born in Ely, Nevada. Other than the 3 years he spent in the military service he lived in Ely. He was a lifelong resident.

Lewis worked for Northern Nevada Railroad on the Track Gang, and in the Round House; at Troy Laundry; at Isabelle Construction, Consolidated Copper and Kennecott; He worked for Walker Home and Auto Supply Company, was later was in partnership with W.B. Distributors. He managed the Texaco Service Station in East Ely for over 25 years.

Military Service: Lewis served in World War II in the U.S. Navy. He was a Seaman 1st Class, Navy Gunner, His service was spent in the South Pacific.

Lewis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Ely First Ward all of his life. Some of his callings were: Bishop of the

Ely 1st Ward, Bishop’s Councilor, five different times, Stake High Councilman, Stake, Young Men’s President, Sunday School Teacher, Boy Scout Master, Cub Scout Master, he served on the Eagle Board of Review for many years. Lewis served in the

Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years. Lewis Received his Silver Beaver Award in 1983. He performed his last Scouting duty while he was a resident of the White Pine Care Center. It was a Board of Review for an Eagle Scout.

Lewis lived his life serving his family, his church and this community. He put up the American Flags on Main Street for years with help from Tom Puckett, Dale Heckethorn, Garry Beckwith, Troop 68, Grandsons and many others. Lewis was honored with a Diploma of Graduation from White Pine High School in 2006. He was honored to be the Grand Marshall in the 2009, Fourth of July Parade in Ely, Nevada.

Lewis was preceded in death by Patsy Ann Sandberg, infant daughter; Chester Edward Sandberg, father; Mary Robison Sandberg, mother; an infant brother; Dorothy Sandberg Baldwin, sister.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Beverly Sandberg; his children, Dale (Julie) Sandberg; Kay (Aaron) Knight; Joette (Stuart) Tracy; 14 grandchildren, 27 greatgrandchildren; 1 great, great grandson, his sister Irene (Jewel) Beckwith and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Pallbearers: Michael Sandberg, Steven Sandberg, Daniel Knight, Robert Knight, Thomas Tracy and Alex Tracy.

Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Knight, Benjamin Knight, Nicolas Tracy, Ian Tracy, Travis Cummins Melissa Cummins, Zachary Rowell, Jillian Rowell, Garry Beckwith, Eric Sandberg, Mason Hooper, Karen Hooper, Aaron Sandberg, Lauren Sandberg, Scott Brady, Jocelyn Hendrickson, Camille Owen, and Danielle Dianatkhah.

The funeral for Lewis was held at the LDS Stake Center and burial was at the Ely City Cemetery, Ely, Nevada on March 12, 2021.