Virginia (Ginny) Lee DeForest Ross

1958-2021

On Wednesday February 24, 2021 Our beautiful Mother, Virginia Lee DeForest (Caylor) Ross loving mother to Andy & Adam Caylor and loving Grandma to Amy & Ashley Caylor, Natasha Yeiser, Deshawn, Dekoda & Aspen Barela, passed away.

Ginny as most knew her was born to Vera Lee And George William DeForest on June 4th 1958 in Salt Lake City UT. She was raised in Kearns UT. Until she moved to Ely where she lived most of her adult life.

She was proud of her family. She would help them in any way she could. She loved being involved with all aspects of family. She loved being invited to all family functions even if she couldn’t make it. She loved giving love and being loved in return. She loved Cooking, Shopping, Camping, her pets, Shopping, her TV shows (QVC) was her favorite. She said it calmed her down. She loved her Pedicures. Oh, and did I mention she loved SHOPPING!!!! But her biggest love was her boys and maybe even more than them were her Grandchildren.

Her Cupboards were at times a mess but her life was always in order with a determination to spread as much love and happiness as she could in her life here on earth.

She is preceded in death by her older sister Lorene Marie DeForest, Her Father George William DeForest, Her Mother Vera Lee Chavez, a Brother-in-law Dennis Ray King, Sister-in-law Yvonne DeForest and Her Husband, James Raymond Ross.

She is survived by her sons Andy (Bobbi) Caylor of Ely, NV. & Adam Caylor of Salt Lake City, UT. Sister Betty Jean King-Wilson (Tony), Jerry “Greek” DeForest, Ann Hardman (Dave) & Jay DeForest (Lori). 6 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews and lots of Cousins.

We look forward to seeing her big smile again on the other side of the clouds. We loved her greatly and she will be missed.