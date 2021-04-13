Warren G. Poulsen left this earth to join his sweetheart, on March 17, 2021. It was a wonderful day, as he has been missing her for fourteen years!

Warren was born April 4, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Peter Anthony and Henrietta Poulsen. The youngest of three children, Warren grew up loving the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, FISHING, and helping his dad herd sheep. He had wonderful stories of causing mischief and having adventures in his beloved Wasatch Mountains.

Warren attended school in Mt. Pleasant, where he met his future wife, Eva Pedersen. She was the prom queen and he was the prom king – although they didn’t officially have a date until years later.

During High School, WW II broke out and, as soon as he graduated, Warren enlisted with the US Marines and served in the South Pacific in Guam and Japan during and after WW II. After being honorably discharged, he returned home where he attended Snow College and the University of Utah. A natural athlete, he loved all sports and was especially good at basketball and football. While in college, he played football for the University of Utah. In his late 40’s, he was a force to be reckoned with on the Church basketball courts and at almost 60 years old, was still beating the 18–year–old boys at tennis.

In 1946, he reconnected with Eva and their love story began. On April 25, 1947 they were married, and later sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George LDS temple. Together, Warren and Eva raised six children, three girls and three boys. His family was his pride and joy.

Warren worked in produce in Sanpete, and later was promoted to produce manager in Ely, Nevada, where he worked for Safeway until his retirement in 1989.

He was an excellent gardener with a beautiful garden and was something of an amateur pomologist. He loved experimenting with his fruit trees, splicing branches together and coming up with new fruits. His passion, however, was fly fishing. He tied his own flies and spent countless hours on the banks of Illipah, hauling in the big ones and teaching others how to tie flies and catch the big ones.

Throughout his life, Warren gave service in many different ways to others in need. Warren was still chopping wood and delivering it to widows, the elderly, and others when he was 80 years old.

Warren was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life, including High Councilman and counselor in the Bishopric. He had an unwavering testimony and love for his Savior.

Warren was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister (Pearl) and brother, (Hans), his wife, (Eva Diana), grand-daughter, (Ryan Nicole), grandson, (Shell Huff), great-grandson, (Samuel), and daughter-in-law, (Sherrie Poulsen.)

He is survived by his children, Jerry Ann Downard (Toni), Peter Poulsen, James Poulsen (Bonnie), Jennifer Bowler (Brent), Diane Vaughan (Chuck), and Michael Poulsen (Melinda). He is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, March 27th, at 1:00pm, at the Mt. Pleasant LDS Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.