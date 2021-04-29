Jacqie Jensen was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world on April 22nd, 2021 at the age of 60.

Jacqie was the youngest born to Jimmy and Joan Bell on June 15th, 1960. She went to White Pine High School, soon after which she married William “Bill” Mellos. Jacqie and Bill had three kids together while also raising her first born. After Bill’s passing, Jacqie married David Jensen. Jacqie and David had two boys together, before separating. She subsequently moved to Elko, Nevada and then Wright, Wyoming before returning home to McGill, Nevada.

Jacqie was a dedicated mother who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She kept an amazing flower and vegetable garden, and loved visiting her brother’s ranch up at Duck Creek. She enjoyed hiking in Lamoille Canyon and had a deep love for all animals. She remained close with her childhood best friend Donna Egbert, from working at the Frosty Stand as kids to running restaurants in Wyoming.

Jacqie is preceded in death by her husband Bill and sons David Jr. and Baby Taily. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Joan; her siblings, John (Nancy Baker) Bell, Jeff Bell, and Joey (Russel) Nethery; children, Amy (Jesse Griswold) Bell, BecqieMellos, Cole (Liz White) Mellos, and Erik (Mattie) Jensen; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She touched many lives wherever she lived, and leaves a legacy of kindness and love.

Services will be held at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely, NV on May 8th at 11 AM.