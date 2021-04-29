Steven L. Robertson, former resident of Ely passed away April 19th 2921 after a courageus battle with stomach cancer .

Steve was born July 31,1944 in Provo,Utah. His family moved to the Ely area in 1954, he attended Ely schools and graduated from White Pine High School in 1962. moved to Salt Lake City shortly thereafter where he worked for the Salt Lake Tribune for 45yrs, retiring in 2010.

He is survived by his daughter Jennie Lovett, granddaughters Crystal Jarvis and Madeja Robertson and greatgranddaughters Dejanira Mcfarlane and Destiny Morrison. He is also survived by his sister Julie DeMasseo (Jim) and brother Harold Robertson(Diana) and many nephews and nieces.

REST IN PEACE BROTHER.