Dawson Community College women’s basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr is beefing up his 2021-2022 roster one MVP at a time. Not only did Coach Lagmay add the 2021 Montana’s Class B State Tournament MVP for next season’s roster, but now the 2019-2020 Nevada 2A All-State MVP has officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to suit up for Dawson. Eva Kingston, a 5-10 combo guard, will be the fifth signee for Lagmay. Kingston hails from Ely and attends White Pine High School under the direction of head girl’s basketball coach Justin Locke.

“Eva is talented in any guard or for- ward position she plays in,” Lagmay said. “She is strong and has her way finishing at the rim. She has so much athleticism, that she thrives not only in the paint offensively, but can score beyond the arc. I love her attitude, personality and overall character. Eva will fit into our Lady Bucs system well.”

In her high school freshman year, Kingston was voted Northern 2A All-Conference Honorable Mention after winning the State Championship with an overall record of 27-2. She averaged 9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Next season, she was voted Offensive MVP Northern 2A All-Confer

ence team and First Team All-State. Her team was again compiled a 27-2 record, along with winning the State Championship.

Kingston averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. during her junior year, which was the last year of Nevada State’s high school basketball competition of play. She was awarded the MVP of the Northern 2A All-Conference team and MVP of the 2A All-State team. White Pine were 2020 State Runner- Up with an overall record of 20-5. Kingston’s averages were 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.6 steals. From 2018-2020, Kingston has also been on her high school honor roll carrying a cumulative 3.79 GPA.

Kingston is not only athletically talented in basketball. She has dabbled in soccer and volleyball, but Kingston excels highly in softball. She will be joining 8th time conference champs DCC softball program as well.

Her softball accomplishments and accolades include 2018 MVP for All-Conference and All-State, winning the 2018 State and Divisional Championship. In 2019, they were Divi- sional and State Runner-Up, and she was voted All-Conference MVP and All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Pleased with her decision, Kingston said, “I decided to sign with Daw- son because it was the biggest school that stood out me. It also carries a lot of family values that I admire and would love to have in a team and a community.”