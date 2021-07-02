November 1, 1942 – June 11, 2021

Hildegard Louise Horton mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday June 11, 2021 at the age of 79. Hilde spent her early years in Germany. She was the third of three children born to Johann and Maria Hiel. She came to the United States after World War II and had many adventures as a married woman and single. Hilde loved to travel, gardening, animals, fishing, hunting, camping, and being outdoors.

Some of Hilde’s fondest memories were of fishing, skiing on Mt. Rose, and being out on a lake in a boat.

Hilde was a strong believer in the American dream. She worked hard to obtain the lifestyle she enjoyed as a younger adult.

Hilde’s friends and family remember her as an exceptionally good cook. She put her own special touch on every meal she lovingly prepared. Many recipes have been passed down to kids, grandkids, and friends over the years.

Hilde requested to not have services. Her family will privately hold a celebration of life in her honor, and her ashes will be scattered near her hometown of Calw, Germany.

Hilde is survived by her three sons, Michael Byrum, Jeffrey Byrum, and Kevin Wall.

Her life touched many, and she will be missed.