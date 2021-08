CORE Construction Services of Nevada, Inc.

REQUESTS APPLICATIONS FOR QUALIFICATION FROM LICENSED

SUBCONTRACTORS FOR THE FOLLOWING PROJECT:

WILLIAM BEE RIRIE – MEDICAL CLINIC REMODEL

IN GENERAL, THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF RECONSTRUCTION OF THE EXISTING WILIAM BEE RIRIE – MEDICAL CLINIC FACILITY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

INTERIOR REMODEL TO CREATE NEW DOCTORS’ OFFICES AND TREATMENT ROOMS.

REMOVING AND REPLACING EXISTING EXAM AND TREATMENT ROOMS FLOORING.

REMOVING AND REPLACING CASEWORK, COUNTERS, AND COUNTERTOPS IN NURSE’S STATIONS.

ADDITION OF (2) NEW EXTERIOR METAL CANOPIES FOR DROP-OFF COVERAGE.

MODIFICATION OF EXISTING COVERED VEHICULAR DROP OFF TO EXPAND AND PROVIDE NEW ENTRY AND LOBBY.

PROJECT LOCATION: 1500 AVENUE H, ELY, NEVADA 89301

PROJECT BUDGET ESTIMATED AT $2,800,000.00

TO BE ELIGIBLE TO PROVIDE LABOR, MATERIALS OR EQUIPMENT ON THIS PUBLIC WORK, EACH SUBCONTRACTOR MUST BE QUALIFIED, PURSUANT TO NRS 338.1699.

CRITERIA FOR QUALIFICATION INCLUDE:

(A) THE MONETARY LIMIT PLACED ON THE LICENSE OF THE APPLICANT BY THE STATE CONTRACTORS’ BOARD PURSUANT TO NRS 624.220;

(B) THE FINANCIAL ABILITY OF THE APPLICANT TO PROVIDE THE LABOR, MATERIALS OR EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON THE PUBLIC WORK;

(C) WHETHER THE APPLICANT HAS THE ABILITY TO OBTAIN THE NECESSARY BONDING FOR THE WORK REQUIRED BY THE PUBLIC BODY;

(D) THE SAFETY PROGRAMS ESTABLISHED AND THE SAFETY RECORDS ACCUMULATED BY THE APPLICANT;

(E) WHETHER THE APPLICANT HAS BREACHED ANY CONTRACTS WITH A PUBLIC BODY OR PERSON IN THIS STATE OR ANY OTHER STATE DURING THE 5 YEARS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE APPLICATION;

(F) WHETHER THE APPLICANT HAS BEEN DISCIPLINED OR FINED BY THE STATE CONTRACTORS’ BOARD OR ANOTHER STATE OR FEDERAL AGENCY FOR CONDUCT THAT RELATES TO THE ABILITY OF THE APPLICANT TO PERFORM THE PUBLIC WORK;

(G) THE PERFORMANCE HISTORY OF THE APPLICANT CONCERNING OTHER RECENT, SIMILAR PUBLIC OR PRIVATE CONTRACTS, IF ANY, COMPLETED BY THE APPLICANT IN NEVADA;

(H) THE PRINCIPAL PERSONNEL OF THE APPLICANT;

(I) WHETHER THE APPLICANT HAS BEEN DISQUALIFIED FROM THE AWARD OF ANY CONTRACT PURSUANT TO NRS 338.017 OR 338.13895; AND

(J) THE TRUTHFULNESS AND COMPLETENESS OF THE APPLICATION.

*THIS IS A PREVAILING WAGE PROJECT: PWP-WP-2020-383

CORE CONSTRUCTION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER, WILL NOT KNOWINGLY DISCRIMINATE IN ANY AREA OF EMPLOYMENT, AND INVITES ALL BUSINESSES TO INCLUDE WOMEN-OWNED, MINORITY-OWNED, AND DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR QUALIFICATION PROCESS.

TO BECOME QUALIFIED, OR TO UPDATE YOUR CURRENT QUALIFICATIONS, PLEASE FILL OUT THE ONLINE REQUEST FORM BY VISITING:

HTTP://WWW.CORECONSTRUCTION.COM.

SELECT “SUBCONTRACTORS”, THEN SELECT “NEVADA”.

TO CLARIFY INFORMATION REGARDING THE QUALIFICATION APPLICATION, PLEASE EMAIL:

HOLLYPEARCY@CORECONSTRUCTION.COM

-THIS IS NOT A BID REQUEST-

All Applications for Qualificationshall be received by 4:00 PM PST, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Published digitally on the Elynews.com, August 2, 2021.

Published in the Ely Times newspaper, August 6, 2021.