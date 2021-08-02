Rocky Pastorino died unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. He was born in Ely, Nevada, on August 27, 1956 to Rocco and Lucy Pastorino. He was proud to be a native Nevadan and loved growing up in Ely, graduating from White Pine County High school in June 1974. He briefly attended the Univer sity of Nevada, Reno while working for Nevada Paving, which became Granite Construction. Later he worked for SNC. He liked paving, worked long hours without complaint, and strived to be the best at every job he did. He took great pride in his work.

Rocky was well liked and always tried to cheer up anyone having a bad day. He was known for remembering important events in family and other’s lives and would call them on their birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other special occasions. He never forgot.

His parents, Rocco and Lucy preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Rocky A. Pastorino and daughter, Ali cia Curry (Carl), brother Rick Banis (Carolyn) and eight grandchildren. His pride and joy were his children. He felt lucky to have both a son and daughter who he loved unconditionally. They thought “he was the best Dad a kid could have.”

A private family gathering is planned for early summer.