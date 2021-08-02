Rocky Pastorino died unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. He was born in Ely, Nevada, on August 27, 1956 to Rocco and Lucy Pastorino. He was proud to be a native Nevadan and loved growing up in Ely, graduating from White Pine County High school in June 1974. He briefly attended the Univer
Rocky was well liked and always tried to cheer up anyone having a bad day. He was known for remembering important events in family and other’s lives and would call them on their birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other special occasions. He never forgot.
His parents, Rocco and Lucy preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Rocky A. Pastorino and daughter, Ali
A private family gathering is planned for early summer.