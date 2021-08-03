James Claude Park, 76 years of age passed away July 22, 2021 in Provo, UT at the Utah Valley hospital. He was born to James and Mary Park in Ely, NV May 11, 1945. He attended McGill Grade School and graduated from WPHS in 1965. He served in the United States Army. Worked at KCC in McGill. Married Peggy Park August 25, 1988. Worked at Ely State Prison from March 1991 to June 2008.

He loved hunting, fishing, going for rides with Peggy in their side by side and traveling to visit their children in Florida, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Betty Jean McKnight, and niece Ann Mary. He is survived by his wife Peggy(McGill) daughter Tania(Jason) FL, stepdaughters Angel(Walter) WA, Debbie(Cody) MT, Jamie (Gerald) WA, Son Robert Park (Gwyn) South Carolina, sister Linda (Reginald) Petersen, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services for James Park will be at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely NV on August 11, 2021 @ 11 am.